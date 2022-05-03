Conservatives hopeful court will overturn Roe 

Jerry Kassar, chairman of the New York State Conservative Party, said today the party is hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

Yesterday, Politico published a news leak of a draft indicating that a 5-4 majority of the court had voted to overturn the ruling.

Kassar said the party “has been arguing for nearly 50 years that Roe v. Wade was a bad legal decision.”

He said the news leak “hints at a long-awaited victory for those of us who respect the rights of the unborn and who never viewed abortion as constitutionally protected. We are hopeful that this leaked decision actually comes to pass. It would have a profound impact on how life is valued in every state in the land.”