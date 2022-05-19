Feds join hunt for caller as Fort Hamilton H.S. gets third bomb threat

The FBI has joined the NYPD’s investigation into the rash of bomb threats made against Fort Hamilton H.S. this week.

Someone threatened the Shore Road school for the third straight morning on Wednesday.

Unlike the previous days, the NYPD Emergency Service Unit was already on the scene when the call came at 9 a.m. They searched the school but didn’t evacuate students and staff as they did on Monday and Tuesday. They declared the building to be safe at 10:15 a.m.

Metal detectors are in place at the school while cops search for the caller.

“We take every security-related incident seriously to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff,” said New York City Dept. of Education spokesperson Jenna Lyle. “We are supporting the NYPD in their investigation of these incidents and will urgently work to identify the individual responsible.”

“The last few days have been extremely disruptive for students and staff,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “I appreciate law enforcement’s attention to this matter and hope the person responsible is identified quickly.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan said he’ll work with the Dept. of Education to ensure that the school has adequate resources to help traumatized students.

“Whether or not a device is found, the trauma is very real,” Brannan said.