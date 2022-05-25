Precinct honors cop who nabbed shooting suspect

P.O. Shakar Aziz was named Cop of the Month for April at the 68th Precinct Community Council’s May 18 meeting.

Aziz arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the precinct’s stationhouse April 4. He ran toward the sound of gunfire in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Third Avenue and 65th Street, held the suspect at gunpoint, disarmed him and directed other officers to the wounded man.

Jose Ochoa, 27, was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing and possession of a forged instrument.

Aziz joined the NYPD less than a year ago and was recently assigned to guard the stationhouse.

“Aziz’s exceptionally quick response and impressive concentration while under extreme pressure prevented further violence and ensured no harm was done to the community,” said Capt. Andrew Tolson, the precinct’s commanding officer.