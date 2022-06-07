Crowd beams with Pride in Owl’s Head Park

GayRidge held its first annual Pride event in Owl’s Head Park June 5 and organizers said it was a huge success.

The celebration included live music, drag story-time, a queer pet march, an art show, games and crafts.

Co-administrator Laura Albert said the LGBTQ community had great support from a large number of people.

“Community leaders, activists and performers joined us in honor and celebration,” Albert said. “The goal was to provide a space for folks of all ages to feel safe and free to express themselves right here in our neighborhood, and the outpouring of love and gratitude showed that to be a tremendous success.”

A section of the park was dubbed “Pride Hill” by head organizer and emcee Mother McKenzie Keating.

“When initially presented to the GayRidge group, McKenzie expressed that this Pride will be as large or small as we make it,” Albert said. “Member volunteers stepped up and made it a tremendously vast experience, attracting people from not only the local area but from various parts of NYC.”