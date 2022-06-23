Fontbonne bids seniors farewell 

Fontbonne said goodbye to three seniors who played vital roles during the varsity softball season.

Luciana “Luch” Pellegrini was recruited to the varsity after thinking her playing days were over with last year’s JV.She joined the team so it could have nine players on the field. She stuck out the season, played a steady left field and added energy to the team. In September, she’ll leave the concrete streets of Brooklyn for the green countryside of North Carolina, where she will study fashion technology at High Point University.

During her two years on the varsity, first baseman Emma Capozucca was a solid defender and a clutch hitter when big runs were needed.

“She changed my mind on how to run the team this season,” said Coach Frank Marinello, who described Capozucca as the team’s undersecretary. In September, she’ll use her softball scholarship to study nursing at the College of Mt. St. Vincent.

Catcher Bella Wren, the team’s “quiet leader,” will be missed the most, according to the coach.

“I’ve known Bella since she was a kid,” he said. “She leads by example and is always ready to play no matter what the score. She’s just a no-nonsense player and steps up when necessary. When I look at her I say, now that’s a softball player.”

This fall Wren will enter Manhattanville College on a softball scholarship to study criminal justice.

“All three of these girls were a part of the formula that made our team run so well,” Marinello said.

