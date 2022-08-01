Palmer provides Cyclones with power and defense￼

In his second season with the Cyclones, Canarsie’s own Jaylen Palmer is beginning to put the check marks in the right boxes to become a projected five-tool player as the Mets’ No. 14 prospect. The outfielder/third baseman leads Brooklyn with seven home runs and 16 stolen bases.

As far as defense is concerned, any ball hit to center field is usually hauled in for an out, while Palmer’s strong arm prevents opposing runners from taking an extra base.

Hitting for average and learning the strike zone are improvement goals for the 21-year-old, who is in his third year of professional baseball after being drafted out of Holy Cross High School in Queens.