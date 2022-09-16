Tigers drop season opener to New Dorp

The Fort Hamilton Tigers were shut out 31-0 in their season opener against the New Dorp Central Cougars in Staten Island last Friday.

With primary running back Charles Kitsakos injured, the Tigers relied on a passing game. Junior quarterback Mark Kiss completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for a total of 110 yards. Kiss also rushed for 30 yards and showed early season leadership and resilience as he was battered by New Dorp’s defense.

Kiss also threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in the middle of the second quarter, sparking 18 unanswered points by the half. Anthony Luna and Russell Tucker continued the scoring onslaught in the second half.

Offensive standouts for Fort Hamilton included tight end Gabriel Zindani, who caught three passes for first downs; and Julian Lopez and August Porter, who supported Kiss’ efforts to move the ball in the air. On defense, Manny Dimitrakios was the Tigers’ leading tackler followed by fellow linebackers Karim Dari and Sabastien Zamy.

With Kiss’ emergence and Kitsakos’ possible return, the Tigers are looking forward to Saturday’s home opener against Midwood.