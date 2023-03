Two 18-year-old men were shot on Fourth Avenue and 36th Street Tuesday afternoon.

Both men were hit in the left shoulder at 2:20 p.m. near Sunset Park H.S. and P.S. 371, cops said. They are in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Two men were shot in Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon. Image via Citizen App

No arrests have been made but police have taken people in for questioning.