Essay champs set for big Norse weekend

Two Lutheran Elementary School fifth-graders took top honors in the Scandinavian East Coast Museum’s annual essay contest May 10.

Sebastian Schultz Domingo and Clayton Tam beat six other entrants with their essays on “Remembering Norwegian Resistance” — the theme of this Sunday’s 17th of May parade. They’ll read their work at Viking Fest on Saturday and join the march the next day. The essays will also appear in the parade journal.

English teacher Samantha Perez with Sebastian Schultz Domingo, Clayton Tam and Victoria Hofmo, president of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum. Photos courtesy of Scandinavian East Coast Museum

The winners received a book about Norwegian resistance hero Gunnar Sonsteby, a “Wild Viking” T-shirt and a pin stating the parade’s theme.

“I have so much admiration that eight students from this class took on the challenge of this very complicated subject,” said museum President Victoria Hofmo. “It is important to emphasize that history is beneath our feet and how important it is to be cognizant of our past.”