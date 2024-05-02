Brooklyn Daily Eagle, Oct. 30, 1939 ― Bay Ridge vets dedicate new club

Thirty-five hundred persons, including distinguished Army men, veterans and public officials, yesterday attended the formal dedication of the new clubhouse of Bay Ridge Post American Legion, at 345 78th Street.

Magistrate Matthew J. Troy was chairman of the exercises, which were also marked by the laying of the cornerstone by David Brown, first commander and organizer of Bay Ridge Post. The club, known as a “Shrine of Americanism,” is a three-story brick building.

The Kings County American Legion Band, led by Harold Earing, the 106th Post Drum Corps and the Bay Ridge Drum Corps played. The 69th Post of American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Spanish War Veterans were there with their colors.