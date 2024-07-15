Teacher’s big prize includes money for her school

P.S. 186 teacher Jennifer Bernstein was named a finalist for the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence.

The award recognizes and celebrates extraordinary public school teachers who inspire learning through creativity, passion and commitment.

P.S. 186 teacher Jennifer Bernstein won $5,000 for her school. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Bernstein

Thirty-six New York City teachers shared $400,000 in prize money. Six grand prize winners took home $25,000 each, plus a $10,000 prize for their schools. Bernstein and nine other finalists won $10,000 each plus $5,000 for their schools, and 20 semi-finalists won $1,000 each and $1,000 for their schools.

“It’s been an honor to be a finalist in such an amazing and prestigious award,” Bernstein told this paper. “I get teary eyed just thinking about how all the extra things I do are appreciated and seen by not only my students, their families, but also my administration, staff and friends. I love what I do, and this award made me realize how much I love it.”