Man beaten, robbed on Third Avenue

Two men attacked and robbed a 46-year-old man on Third Avenue and 55th Street at 4:30 a.m. on July 27.

One of the men punched the victim several times, cops said.

Surveillance image of one of the suspects. Photo courtesy of NYPD

One suspect has a medium build and complexion. He was wearing an orange shirt with white lettering, a blue and red baseball hat, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black backpack.

The other suspect has a light complexion and medium build. He was wearing black shorts with red stripes, a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black hat and red sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.