Body found in Narrows

By

A body was found in the waters near Shore Road Park Photos courtesy of Nycgovparks.org

A male’s body was pulled out of the water near Shore Road Park Sept. 1.

The NYPD Harbor Unit found the body near 88th Street and took it to a Staten Island Coast Guard station.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

