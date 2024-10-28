Veterans celebrated at yearly breakfast at Fort Hamilton

From brooklyneagle.com

Nearly 150 guests, including dozens of veterans, were illuminated and honored for their exemplary service in the U.S. military, at NIA Community Services Network’s annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, held at the Fort Hamilton Community Club on Oct. 22.

The event was co-hosted by State Senators Andrew Gounardes and Iwen Chu, along with Councilmember Justin Brannan’s chief of staff Chris McCreight. James Hendon, commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, was also in attendance and delivered a rousing speech to spectators.

Vietnam veteran Hector Gonzalez (left) alongside 95-year-old Korean War veteran Fernando Rivera. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Honorees that morning included U.S. veterans Hector Gonzalez, Anthony Jackson and Leonard Aronica.



Veterans groups represented at the breakfast included the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.; the Army National Guard, American Legion Post 688, Memorial Post 27 Fort Hamilton, Catholic War Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, Brooklyn VA Medical Center and more.



“This is just our way of trying to say a small thank you to those that have served,” Gounardes told the Brooklyn Eagle. “We love doing this event every year because it brings our veterans together and allows us to recognize and honor them — and also to express that which is inexpressible: how deeply appreciative we are of everything they’ve done.”

State Sen. Iwen Chu and Michael Bove, president of NIA Community Services Network, alongside veterans and guests. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Gounardes pointed out that while this appreciation breakfast has been going on for decades, it is imperative that the younger generation realizes what it is that veterans did and continue to do for them and the United States of America.

“We are deeply appreciative and thankful for them,” he continued. “Our government is here to serve them. We in public office are here to help serve them.”

Hendon acknowledged all U.S. military service members past and present, as well as their families.

“We have to make sure we show these folks appreciation at all times,” Hendon said. “We simply don’t have a country without these men and women.”

From left: Sonia Valentin, president of the 62nd Precinct Community Council; Iwen Chu; Michael Bove, and Frank Naccarato. Eagle photos by Wayne Daren Schneiderman

Hendon explained that a veteran is “a bit different” than the average human.



“They are not better or worse than any other demographic,” he noted. “But saying that they will fight, kill and die for this country, no matter what the politics are — that they will be this instrument so that so many other people can have success, to be willing to go to hell so other people can go to heaven, is cer- tainly something special.”