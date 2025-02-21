Hamas supporters besiege Jewish neighborhood

Anti-Israel protesters brought chaos to Borough Park Tuesday night.

The protest, which was organized by the pro-Hamas group Pal-Awda, took place during the Israel Real Estate Expo on 14th Avenue and 37th Street.

Betar USA organized a pro-Israel counterdemonstration.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

There was a heavy police presence.

Pal-Awda marchers shouted, “Settlers go back home” and “We don’t want no Zionists here,” according to the Times of Israel. Some carried signs that read “F**k Israel.”

Cops arrested one man during the melee. Anthony Frausto, 42, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Elected officials condemned the protest, calling it violent and dangerous.

“Last night we saw protesters in Boro Park targeting Jewish New Yorkers with hateful rhetoric and antisemitic chants,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X. “This is unacceptable. We are grateful to@NYPDnews for their diligent work keeping all New Yorkers safe.”

“The vile and antisemitic rhetoric directed at Jewish residents in Borough Park is unacceptable and unconscionable,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “We will not tolerate the egregious behavior on display that was clearly designed to intimidate and harass Jews in the Borough Park neighborhood.”

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said she is in touch with people who were victims of hate crimes that night.

“Never since the pogroms of the past have we seen such blatant and open hatred towards Jews,” she wrote on Facebook. “These terrorists came to Boro Park for one reason only: to incite violence and fear in one of the largest Jewish communities in the United States.”