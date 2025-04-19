Ragamuffin Committee announces grand marshals and person of year

At a recent parade planning meeting, the Ragamuffin Committee voted in favor of Bobby Daquara and John Keegan as the 2025 grand marshals for the 58th annual Ragamuffin Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27. They also tapped NYPD 68th Precinct Commander Capt. John Dasaro as the Ragamuffin Man of the Year.

Capt. John Dasaro Photo by NYPD

Daquara and Keegan, proprietors of the Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., were cited for their outstanding community spirit and longtime support of local parades and street festivals. Capt. Dasaro grew up in Bay Ridge and even marched in the Ragamuffin Parade. He also oversees the 68th Precinct Community and Youth Councils.

When we move closer to the parade date, the committee will present detailed bios of their three honorees.

***

The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade held its first general membership meeting on Wednesday, April 9 at the Greenwood Park, 555 Seventh Ave., in preparation for the 158th annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service on Monday, May 26, kicking off at 11 a.m.

Memorial Parade President Connie Ranocchia, left, leads the Pledge of Allegiance. Eagle Urban Media Photo by Ted General

U.S. Air Force veteran Ray Aalbue, the parade executive director and chairman of the United Military Veterans of King County, announced U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general, 99th Readiness Division, will serve as the grand marshal, thus making her the first female military officer to ever serve as a grand marshal over the long history of this parade.

Eagle Urban Media Photo by Ted General



Gen. Kris A. Belanger

U.S. Army Photo



Selected as deputy grand marshals are U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Callaghan, a NYC firefighter, and members of the Third Avenue Merchants Association. Honorary grand marshals are women veterans. The parade reviewing officer will be Col. Misty Cantwell, the U.S. Army Garrison commander at Fort Hamilton.

Col. Misty Cantwell Eagle Urban Media/file photo

On Sunday, April 27, the United Military Veterans will hold its 13th benefit to support the Memorial Day Parade at the Salty Dog Restaurant Bar & Grill, 7509 Third Ave. The concert fund-raiser will include live performances by Whippoorwill at 1 p.m., Cat Nip at 2 p.m., Chimetones at 3 p.m., Canny Brothers at 4 p.m., Rock Farm at 5 p.m. and Frankie Marra at 6 p.m. For a $20 donation entry fee you have the option of staying to listen to all six bands. Raffle tickets are available to win $100 gift certificates (four prize levels) at 18 Bay Ridge restaurants.

***

Veterans gathered on 92nd Street near the entrance ramp of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Friday, April 11 to mark the unveiling of a large NYC DOT sign that reads, “Fort Hamilton Veterans Memorial Highway.” Unfortunately, the DOT crew was still in the process of doing the sign installation below on the Gowanus Expressway while the ceremony was taking place.