Marine Park student wins Future Generations Essay Contest, given award by Lenny Kravitz

Jonathan D. wrote an essay about embracing and honoring my parents’ journey for a better future in America

A tenth-grade student from Marine Park was the first-place winner for his submission to the Future Generations Essay Contest.

Jonathan D., 15, was awarded a $5,000 prize by multiple-GRAMMY-winner Lenny Kravitz, who served on the panel.

The contest was set up by the Soloviev Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, and is dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes.

Jonathan read his essay in front of guests and community members during a ceremony May 8 where the ribbon was cut for Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, a new public art installation and tribute to America 250 in Manhattan.

“It felt surreal that I was one of the top winners of this essay contest,” he told this paper. “I was in shock when they handed me the $5,000 check.”

To win, he had to write a 500-word essay about what it means to be an American. He discussed coming from a family of immigrants who moved from Russia for a better future for them.

The student reads his winning essay. Photos courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation

“My essay is about embracing and honoring my parents’ journey for a better future in America,” he said. “Because of their sacrifices and hardships, I am here today living the American Dream and embracing the opportunities that this country provides. I am proud to be an American because this country gave my family a second chance to live freely.”

The student attends Yeshiva Prep High School, 1412 Avenue J. He described meeting Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner, as an “incredible experience.”

“At first, when I heard he would be attending, I didn’t know who he was,” he admitted. “My dad then told me all about him because he apparently loves his songs, and he is a big fan of Lenny Kravitz. My dad and I both had a chance to meet and take pictures with Lenny Kravitz, which was pretty awesome. I was also honored to hear that he was one of the three judges who read all those essays. I will forever treasure the memory of meeting [him] in person.

Lenny Kravitz speaks during the ceremony. Photos courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation

The Soloviev Foundation states Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US is a 6-acre installation that transforms remarkable personal stories of WWII heroes and today’s changemakers into a vivid exploration of liberty and equality through larger-than-life visuals and interactive storytelling.

“Freedom is a vital, underlying right that anchors all others,” Kravitz said in his remarks during the ceremony. “The fact that the students have exercised their freedom in such thoughtful, poignant ways should serve as an inspiration and model for all of us.”

Lenny Kravitz and Stefan Soloviev cut the ribbon on the installation. Photos courtesy of The Soloviev Foundation

“One moment I felt especially proud to be American was when I saw my parents become U.S. citizens,” Jonathan said. “The look of pride on their faces, after years of struggle, reminded me why this country is so special. America is not just a place—it is a promise. A promise that no matter where you come from, you have the chance to build something greater.”