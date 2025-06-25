Southern Brooklyn saw vital city council elections

Southern Brooklyn city council primary races saw big winners on Tuesday.

Kayla Santosuosso handily defeated her opponent, Fedir Usmanov, in the Democratic City Council primary in District 47.

The district covers Bay Ridge, Coney Island, and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights. Councilmember Justin Brannan is term-limited.

As of 12:05 a.m. June 25, Santosuosso received 9,937 votes (79.27 percent) and Usmanov received 2,512 votes (20.04 percent), with 97.44 percent of scanners reported according to the NYC Board of Elections.

“I am thrilled and honored to be your democratic nominee for City Council in southern Brooklyn,” Santosuosso said. “Now the real work begins. I’m excited to lead us to victory in November. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your support.”

Kayla Santosuosso

Photo courtesy of Kayla Santosuosso website

Fedir Usmanov

Photo courtesy of Fedir Usmanov website



The Republican primary for the district between George Sarantopoulos and Richie Barsamian is much closer.

With 97.44 percent of scanners reported early June 25, Sarantopoulos leads by just 32 votes, with 1,070 (49.93 percent) over Barsamian with 1,038 (48.44 percent).

George Sarantopoulos



Photo courtesy of George Sarantopoulos website



Richie Barsamian



File photo by Wayne Daren Schneiderman/Eagle



Despite the tight race, Sarantopoulos appears confident of a victory.

“It’s becoming clear that we won this primary,” he wrote on Facebook. “Now is the time for unity as we face a potential Mamdani mayoralty. I am calling for all Republicans to come together to fight the tide of socialism that is descending upon our city. UNITED FRONT FOR VICTORY!”

At the time of press, Barsamian had not conceded the race.

Councilmember Inna Vernikov of 48th Council District declared victory over challenger Ari Kagan in the Republican primary.

Ari Kagan



Photo courtesy of Ari Kagan



The district covers parts of Gravesend and Homecrest, Coney Island, Brighton Beach, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Manhattan Beach.

Vernikov received 2,427 votes (65.97%) while Kagan got 1,232 votes (33.49%) with 95.10% of scanners reported.

“Tonight, I am beyond grateful to The People of the 48th for giving me an opportunity to lead this district for another four years,” she wrote on Facebook. “I vow to continue standing up for you and your families every single day. But while we are overjoyed, the news of a potential Mayor Mamdani should be of deep concern to everyone in our city.”

“I am as ready and resolute as ever to fight the dangerous policies anyone attempts to impose on our communities — and I am as committed as ever to taking that fight straight to City Hall,” she said.

In the 38th City Council District’s democratic primary, Councilmember Alexa Avilés bested challenger Ling Ye in a blowout.

Councilmember Alexa Avilés



Photo courtesy of Councilmember Alexa Avilés





Photo courtesy of Councilmember Inna Vernikov



Ling Ye



Photo courtesy of Ling Ye Website



The district includes parts of Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Park Slope, Red Hook and Sunset Park.

Aviles got 9,771 votes (71.52%) while Ye received 3,815 votes (27.93%) with 99% of scanners reported.

Although not a Brooklyn-specific race, Brannan lost to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine for comptroller.

Councilmember Justin Brannan Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Levine received 426,456 (48.10%) votes while Brannan got 297,895 (33.56%) votes according to the Board of Elections of New York.

“While the votes didn’t fall the way we hoped, I’m damn proud of what we built together,” Brannan said in a statement. “We were always the underdogs in this race: outspent and on the outside. But what we built against the odds is something I am deeply proud of. Nearly 300,000 votes for the anti-establishment candidate for the ultimate insider’s office — that’s really something.”