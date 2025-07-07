Sarantopoulos declares narrow victory over Barsamian in District 47 Republican City Council primary 

The Republican primary for the 47th City Council District between George Sarantopoulos and Richie Barsamian was too close to call after election night on June 24.

After the counting in unofficial ranked-choice voting by the Board of Elections in the City of New York was completed, Sarantopoulos emerged with a narrow victory.

With 100% of scanners reported, Sarantopoulos received 1,102 votes (50.2%), while Barsamian received 1,056 (48.1%). There were also 38 write-ins.

The district covers Bay Ridge, Coney Island and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights.

“I am honored to have the support of the people heading into November,” Sarantopoulos said. “Thank you to every voter, supporter and campaign staffer on both sides who worked to make our community better. I want to personally commend Richie Barsamian for running a strong campaign. He cares deeply about our neighborhoods, and we both believe New York City should be a city of opportunity, not handouts.”

On election night, with 97.44% of scanners reported, Sarantopoulos led by just 32 votes, with 1,070 (49.93%) over Barsamian with 1,038 (48.44%).

Sarantopoulos will face Democrat Kayla Santosuosso who handily defeated her opponent, Fedir Usmanov, in the Democratic primary. Current Councilmember Justin Brannan is term limited.

“Now that Zorhan Mamdani has won the Democratic mayoral primary, it is time for every common sense New Yorker to come together,” Sarantopoulos continued. “This November, we fight to protect our way of life. That means keeping our city affordable, our schools strong, our streets safe, and our city moving forwards, not backwards.” At the time of press, Barsamian did not respond to a request for comment.