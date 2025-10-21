GEC holds ‘fun run’ to raise funds for staff

They ran for a good cause.

The Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC) held its 5K Fun Run and Walk Oct. 18.

The route began at the 69th Street Pier and continued along the water toward the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

Funds raised from the event will be put towards staff incentives, such as tuition assistance and employee achievement awards.

It was $40 to participate. Runners and walkers received a specially designed t-shirt, drinks for the walk/run, and a luncheon celebration.

Joe Riley, the executive director for GEC talked to the participants following the run and walk.

“The people we serve are by far the nicest people I’ve ever met in the world,” he said. “We have a great staff of dedicated workers who are grossly underpaid because we are government funded primarily so some people make a little more than minimum wage. We try to do the best we can for them so little fundraisers like this help us to provide staff and centers. This year we started a program to help staff if they were going back to college. Help them with their college expenses.”

He also handed out awards and thanked sponsors who helped with the event.

“You worked for a good cause and supported one and you did a good thing for yourself health wise,” Riley said. “We want staff to know that even though we would love to pay them more than we have, our rates are established by the state. We are going to do everything else we can to make life a little easier.”

For 67 years, GEC has served individuals and family members each day and provides a full range of services and supports to children and adults with developmental disabilities.

“What a beautiful day for a 5K,” the guild wrote on Facebook. “GEC had a great turnout for a beautiful run (or stroll!) along Shore Road. A huge thanks to all the participants and volunteers who made this a great event. Proceeds will benefit initiatives for GEC’s Direct Support Professionals.”