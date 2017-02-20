Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Construction to begin on South Brooklyn ferry stop at Bay Ridge Pier

Chart courtesy of NYCEDC
Chart courtesy of NYCEDC
The planned Bay Ridge to Wall Street ferry route.

After several years, Bay Ridge is finally getting ready to set sail.

According to sources, the Bay Ridge ferry is slated to make its return this summer.

The $55-million five-borough ferry service was introduced on February 2016 with the South Brooklyn route having landings at Bay Ridge (via the 69th Street Pier), the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Red Hook, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 near Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 in DUMBO and Wall Street’s Pier 11. The Total travel time from first stop to last will be just 43 minutes.

According to officials of the Citywide Ferry by Hornblower, which was launched the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Mayor Bill de Blasio, the cost for the ride will be $2.75, which is currently the same fare as a single ride on bus or train. Travelers will also be allowed to pay with their smartphone, credit cards or cash, receive monthly unlimited passes, and be allowed to bring their bicycle on board with a ticket option.

The ferry also promises to display 360 views, LED screens, Geo-location passenger communications, and ADA boarding and disembarking. There will also be food and beverage options on board the vessels, as well as free Wi-Fi.

Construction at the 69th Street pier is set to begin within the coming weeks, sources said.

During a Community Board 10 meeting in March 2016, NYCEDC Senior External Affairs Analyst Justine Johnson stated that it would not incorporate Metrocards. “[The Citywide Ferry Service] won’t be launched with the MetroCard,” she said. “We’ve been in conversations with the MTA and have expressed our interest in looking for opportunities for fare acceptance once they get the next generation of fare medium online.”

However, entrance to the ferry will work in a similar way to the subway, said Johnson.

“Once you pay to get on the system, you can transfer throughout,” she said, noting that Ridgeites craving a quicker trip to Manhattan might want to take the eight-minute ride from Bay Ridge to the Brooklyn Army Terminal, where they can transfer to the Rockaway Route for a straight one-stop-shot to Wall Street. “You’re never going to pay an additional amount to get on another line.”

Additional reporting by Meaghan McGoldrick

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion

x


Profile picture
frank February 24, 2017 / 01:31PM
My question is, is this just for people and no cars? When I grew up in Brooklyn the ferry went from 69st to Staten island
Reply
Profile picture
Bob February 23, 2017 / 06:55PM
We cannot park our cars now and to top it off some nutcase in the park over there is building a petting zoo, all with CB 10 blessing!
Reply
Popular Stories
Image via Google Maps/inset courtesy of the NYPD
Sunset Park teen missing for six days
IMG_4680.JPG
PHOTOS: John Travolta and Brooklyn boy Will DeMeo seen shooting Gotti film in Bath Beach
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by Helen Klein
Bay Ridge's Bridgeview Diner: The classics and so much more
Skip to toolbar