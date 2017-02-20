Construction to begin on South Brooklyn ferry stop at Bay Ridge Pier

After several years, Bay Ridge is finally getting ready to set sail.

According to sources, the Bay Ridge ferry is slated to make its return this summer.

The $55-million five-borough ferry service was introduced on February 2016 with the South Brooklyn route having landings at Bay Ridge (via the 69th Street Pier), the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Red Hook, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 near Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 in DUMBO and Wall Street’s Pier 11. The Total travel time from first stop to last will be just 43 minutes.

According to officials of the Citywide Ferry by Hornblower, which was launched the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and Mayor Bill de Blasio, the cost for the ride will be $2.75, which is currently the same fare as a single ride on bus or train. Travelers will also be allowed to pay with their smartphone, credit cards or cash, receive monthly unlimited passes, and be allowed to bring their bicycle on board with a ticket option.

The ferry also promises to display 360 views, LED screens, Geo-location passenger communications, and ADA boarding and disembarking. There will also be food and beverage options on board the vessels, as well as free Wi-Fi.

Construction at the 69th Street pier is set to begin within the coming weeks, sources said.

During a Community Board 10 meeting in March 2016, NYCEDC Senior External Affairs Analyst Justine Johnson stated that it would not incorporate Metrocards. “[The Citywide Ferry Service] won’t be launched with the MetroCard,” she said. “We’ve been in conversations with the MTA and have expressed our interest in looking for opportunities for fare acceptance once they get the next generation of fare medium online.”

However, entrance to the ferry will work in a similar way to the subway, said Johnson.

“Once you pay to get on the system, you can transfer throughout,” she said, noting that Ridgeites craving a quicker trip to Manhattan might want to take the eight-minute ride from Bay Ridge to the Brooklyn Army Terminal, where they can transfer to the Rockaway Route for a straight one-stop-shot to Wall Street. “You’re never going to pay an additional amount to get on another line.”

Additional reporting by Meaghan McGoldrick