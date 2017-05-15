Manhattan-bound service to return to N stations on Sea Beach Line

After repairs that started in January, 2016, Manhattan-bound N train service is returning on the Sea Beach Line starting on Monday, May 22.

According to the MTA, the Manhattan-bound platforms at the Fort Hamilton Parkway, New Utrecht Avenue, 18 Avenue, 20 Avenue, Kings Highway, Avenue U and 86 Street stations — which all had closed during renovations — will reopen for service at 5 a.m. on May 22.

The Manhattan-bound platforms at the 8th Avenue and Bay Parkway stations, which had temporary platforms installed during the work, will also reopen. The nine stations will have new accessibility-compliant platforms, brighter lighting, new stairs and new paint. Some platforms will feature new canopies with architectural finishes, new windscreens or new glass fiber-reinforced concrete wall panels.

“These stations and right-of-way opened in the 1910s and have been in heavy daily use for more than a century,” said MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim in a statement. “It’s a vital Brooklyn corridor that needs to be brought into a state of good repair with new amenities and technology such as an upgraded communications system. When the work is finished at all nine stations and the tracks that connect them, our customers will see brighter, cleaner and safer stations, and experience a smoother, more reliable ride, while our mobility impaired customers will be able to access that part of the Sea Beach line by using new ramps and new elevators.”

The station renovations, which costs approximately $395.7 million, also added repairs to canopies and columns, new paint, the rehabilitation of the stations’ historic head house entrances and fare control areas, enhanced safety features, new artwork commissioned by MTA Arts & Design and upgraded communications systems.

Renovations to the 8th Avenue station include two ramps for full accessibility compliance, at New Utrecht Avenue, the work includes the installation of four elevators for access from the street level to the platforms.

Work will begin on the Coney Island-bound platforms and track infrastructure starting this July. A specific date will be announced later.

These service changes will include temporary platforms at the 8th Avenue and Bay Parkway stations that were also used during the Manhattan-bound service changes. Customers may also take the D or F lines to Coney Island.

The entire nine-station project is expected to take approximately four years, with full completion expected in late 2018.