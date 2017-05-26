MTA to nix R train service from Bay Ridge to Sunset for third weekend this month

For the third weekend this month, there will be no R train service between 95th Street in Bay Ridge and 36th Street in Sunset Park this weekend, due to station enhancements

According to the MTA, the shutdown will begin on Friday, May 26 at 11:45 p.m., with service resuming on Monday, May 29 at 5 a.m. R train service will operate between Manhattan and 36th Street, then via the D line to and from 9th Avenue (days/evenings). Late night R train service between Brooklyn and Whitehall Street will also be suspended during this time.

As an alternative, riders can take the N train or free line closure buses between 95th Street and 36th Street.