R service suspended between Bay Ridge and 36th Street again this weekend

There will once again be no R train service between 95th Street in Bay Ridge and 36th Street in Sunset Park this weekend, due to station enhancements.

According to the MTA, the shutdown will begin on Friday, May 12 at 11:30 p.m., with service resuming on Monday, May 15 at 5 a.m. R train service will operate between Manhattan and 36th Street, then via the D line to and from 9th Avenue (days/evenings). Late night R train service between Brooklyn and Whitehall Street will also be suspended during this time.

As an alternative, riders can take the N train or free line closure buses between 95th Street and 36th Street. This service disruption is also scheduled for the weekend of May 26.