Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

R service suspended between Bay Ridge and 36th Street again this weekend

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
The R train.

There will once again be no R train service between 95th Street in Bay Ridge and 36th Street in Sunset Park this weekend, due to station enhancements.

According to the MTA, the shutdown will begin on Friday, May 12 at 11:30 p.m., with service resuming on Monday, May 15 at 5 a.m. R train service will operate between Manhattan and 36th Street, then via the D line to and from 9th Avenue (days/evenings). Late night R train service between Brooklyn and Whitehall Street will also be suspended during this time.

As an alternative, riders can take the N train or free line closure buses between 95th Street and 36th Street. This service disruption is also scheduled for the weekend of May 26.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion

x


Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. May 15, 2017 / 11:28AM
That fits their own bureaucratic, corruptible and deceptive slogan perfectly towards our own everyday lives: "Improving, non-stop."
Reply
Related Stories
Cops seeking suspect in attempted rape on Bay Parkway
Cops seeking suspect in attempted rape on Bay Parkway
Power outage at Dekalb leaves South Brooklyn commuters stranded
Power outage at Dekalb leaves South Brooklyn commuters stranded
Popular Stories
BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/Photos by Mark Mellone
Man injured in stabbing outside Bay Ridge restaurant
Image via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of the NYPD
Cops seek child predator who struck on border of Sunset and Boro Park
Image via Google Maps
Trio of attempted robbers injure two but leave empty-handed in Dyker
Skip to toolbar