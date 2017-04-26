Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
R train service suspended between Bay Ridge-95 Street and 36 Street stations this weekend

BROOKLYN MEDIA GROUP/file photo
R train service changes will be in effect this weekend.

Due to station enhancements, there will be no R trains running between the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge and the 36th Street station in Sunset Park starting 11:45 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Free line closure buses will provide alternate service between Bay Ridge-95th Street and 36th Street all weekend, according to the MTA.

R service operates between Manhattan and 36th Street, and is rerouted via the D-train to and from 9th Avenue (days/evenings).

Late night R service between Brooklyn and Whitehall Street is suspended. Riders can take the N and/or free line closure buses instead.

Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. April 30, 2017 / 11:44AM
It's very tough to maintain a 24/7/365 subway system like this.
