Brooklyn bar game to become at-home card game

A Brooklynite-favorite live-action competition is becoming travel-sized.

Fred and Jo Firestone – hosts of the pun tournament Punderdome 3000, happening monthly at Gowanus’ Littlefield – have created a card game version of the battle, reports Brokelyn (whose writers are admitted competitors of the pun-off).

Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers functions similarly to the in-person Punderdome where, in a similar fashion to such games as “Apples to Apples” and “Cards Against Humanity,” players are given 90 seconds to brainstorm their best puns based on two combined prompts.

The game – to be released in July – is already available for pre-order on Amazon.