Cops looking forward to ‘night out’ with neighbors

Looking for a safe and enjoyable night out this summer? Members of the 68th Precinct Community Council and officers of the 68th Precinct are inviting the community to take part in the annual National Night Out Against Crime festivities taking place on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1.

As part of this annual tradition, police precincts in Brooklyn and throughout the country will once again create positive and personal memories with the citizens they are sworn to protect.

The annual event is designed to take a stand against crime by celebrating with a night of music, games for children, rides and information. This marks National Night Out’s 40th year, and precincts are determined to make it the most engaging and enjoyable ever.

The 68th Precinct will celebrate outside the precinct stationhouse, 333 65th St., from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, music, raffles, giveaways and more while receiving vital crime prevention information. Stay tuned for details on more local activities planned for this very special “night out!”