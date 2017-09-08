Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Italian-American extras wanted for new Martin Scorsese film starring De Niro, Pacino

Robert DeNiro and Martin Scorsese.

Legendary director Martin Scorsese will be filming a new movie shortly and is looking for extras of Italian-American extraction to be a part of it.

The film, called “The Irishman,” a Netflix exclusive which is slated to come out in 2018, reunites the director with Robert De Niro for the ninth time, and features an all-star lineup of actors that also includes Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannavale.

Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking Italian Americans of all ages, interested in working as extras for the film, between mid-September and the end of January, 2018.

Those that live in the tri-state area who are interested are encouraged to email irishman@gwcnyc.com with a clear current photo, name, phone number, age and wardrobe sizes, as well as if they are a member of SAG-AFTRA or are non-union. Selfies are acceptable. The email should contain the words “Flyer Italian Americans” in the subject line. The work is paid.

The film is about the death of Jimmy Hoffa who will be played by Pacino. De Niro will play Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran.

This marks Scorsese’s first collaboration with Netflix.

Martina September 11, 2017 / 11:01AM
Sicilian born American raised. Can speak Sicilian Italian and English perfectly. My email is DMV4848@gmail.com if you can use me as an extra.
Profile picture
Jerry Bruno September 07, 2017 / 03:14PM
3 years AADA in NYC and 30 years of Radio , TV and Theater. Wanted to work at least once in Film before I croak. Italian and proud of it. Sense Memory of GROWING UP ITALIAN.
Profile picture
Jerry Bruno September 07, 2017 / 15:58PM
Also grew up where this ALL happened in PA.
Profile picture
Denison De Morda September 05, 2017 / 09:41AM
I've read the book, "I Heard You Paint Houses" five times. De Niro said on multiple occasions that he hopes "The Irishman" returns to its original title, so we can only hope. I own EVERY single Martin Scorsese film he ever made, on DVD. I have a copy of this film's original script, so I will do whatever is in my power to be a part of the most anticipated film of my life. Years ago when I started reading the book, I met some of the relatives of Tony Pro, which was very coincidental and it only heightened my interest. My email is dennisondemorda23@gmail.com
Profile picture
John Sozio September 05, 2017 / 01:38AM
Grew up in NYC. Bronx and Brooklyn. Have worked in industry before, with some great people. Love to be apart of this amazing film. Chefgiovanni@gmail.com
Profile picture
Thomas Bencivenga September 04, 2017 / 02:57PM
I am friends with several guys who grew up in the same building as Mr Scorsese on Elizabeth St. I sent email regarding his new film with head shot, clips and info. as per instructions. Love anything he does. All the best!!!
Profile picture
Marco September 04, 2017 / 12:22PM
Love to be in ... MarcoTuro.com
Profile picture
Rosario September 03, 2017 / 06:48AM
Martin I am ready
Profile picture
Joseph McCloskey September 02, 2017 / 02:06PM
With all due respect of his past ventures, and successes of the past Mr. Scorsese will have Robert Deniro as a miscast. He's not Irish.
Profile picture
Bx September 04, 2017 / 19:32PM
Deniro's heritage is actually more Irish than Italian. His father was half Italian and half Irish. While his mother comes from a mixed background, including Irish (not Italian).
Profile picture
Robert Villani September 03, 2017 / 12:42PM
He played an Irish guy already in Goodfellas , he's an actor that's what they do.
