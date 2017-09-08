Italian-American extras wanted for new Martin Scorsese film starring De Niro, Pacino

Legendary director Martin Scorsese will be filming a new movie shortly and is looking for extras of Italian-American extraction to be a part of it.

The film, called “The Irishman,” a Netflix exclusive which is slated to come out in 2018, reunites the director with Robert De Niro for the ninth time, and features an all-star lineup of actors that also includes Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannavale.

Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking Italian Americans of all ages, interested in working as extras for the film, between mid-September and the end of January, 2018.

Those that live in the tri-state area who are interested are encouraged to email irishman@gwcnyc.com with a clear current photo, name, phone number, age and wardrobe sizes, as well as if they are a member of SAG-AFTRA or are non-union. Selfies are acceptable. The email should contain the words “Flyer Italian Americans” in the subject line. The work is paid.

The film is about the death of Jimmy Hoffa who will be played by Pacino. De Niro will play Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran.

This marks Scorsese’s first collaboration with Netflix.