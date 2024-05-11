On the Avenue: 2024 Summer Stroll dates announced — 4 fun Friday nights!

“Alexa, what’s the weather today?”

“Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 73 degrees and a low of 48 degrees.”

“So, basically every possible temperature? Got it!”

That is how I’ve begun seemingly every morning since the start of spring. Temperatures often range from one extreme to the other, with no hope of dressing accordingly — or comfortably. While I’m grateful for the warmer highs, the lingering cold lows of spring leave a lot to be desired.

Thankfully, I was reminded this week that there is hope on the horizon in terms of steadily warmer temperatures with the announcement of the dates for the 2024 Summer Stroll on 3rd!

Thousands of visitors are expected to once again flock to Third Avenue on four consecutive Friday evenings, beginning July 19, free to wander through the streets without the threat of vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The July 19 and Aug. 2 events will span from 82nd Street all the way to Marine Avenue, according to organizers. On July 26 and Aug. 9, the fun continues from 82nd Street to 68th Street. There will be dining and shopping specials galore, plus lots of live music and children’s activities on all four nights.

Talented students from dance schools located “on the avenue” enjoy performing for huge crowds at the Summer Stroll on 3rd.

“The Summer Stroll on 3rd literally offers something for everyone, whether you enjoy dining al fresco at our incredible restaurants, shopping at our unique boutiques or listening to live music while you explore the avenue,” said Dan Texeira, president of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back for another exciting summer in Bay Ridge!”

This year the Strolls are being organized by Co-Coordinators Lisa Larkin and Christina Cafiero. Look for information on participation and sponsorship opportunities in the immediate future, and be sure to follow along on the event’s official social media channels: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on X.

Personally, I have been involved with the Summer Stroll on 3rd program since its inception in 2012, and I look forward to seeing everyone “on the avenue” once again, when I will be dressed comfortably and without fear of extreme temperature fluctuation!

* * *

The Vikings are coming! No, seriously … they will be here this weekend.

Viking Fest 2024 will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Owl’s Head/Bliss Park (68th Street and Colonial Road), organizers announced. The annual festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features hands-on exhibits and activities relating to Scandinavian history and culture. This event is organized by the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, in partnership with state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Apple Bank for Savings, Bay Ridge Baptist Church, Lodge Brooklyn and Faerder Lodge Sons of Norway, and the Owl’s Head Park Horticulture Group.

The annual Viking Fest features lots of costumed re-enactors and musical guests celebrating Scandinavian history and culture in anticipation of the annual 17th of May Parade.

Call 718-748-5950 or email the organizers at scandinavianmuseumbrooklyn1@gmail.com for more information.

The festival serves as a precursor to the annual 17th of May Parade marking Norway’s independence, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The parade takes place May 19 “on the avenue,” beginning at 1:30 p.m. The special anniversary is expected to draw hundreds of participants to 83rd Street on Third Avenue, where they will step off amid vintage Viking ships and other colorful and historical floats. The parade travels along Third Avenue and ends with a grand celebration in Leif Ericson Park.

This parade, renown for its colorfully clad participants and replica Viking ships, is definitely a highlight of “parade season” in Bay Ridge.

Children and adults dress in traditional costumes for the 17th of May Parade!

* * *

The aforementioned “parade season” continues the following week, when hundreds more visitors are expected to gather “on the avenue” to enjoy Brooklyn’s 157th Memorial Day Parade on May 27. Marchers will step off promptly at 11 a.m. from Third Avenue and 78th Street, then proceed along Third Avenue to Marine Avenue, up to Fourth Avenue and over to John Paul Jones Park for a memorial service that includes bagpipes, a flag-raising, a wreath-laying led by veteran service organizations, a 21-gun salute by the Veteran Corps of Artillery and the playing of Taps.

Here’s hoping for a large and patriotic crowd on parade day to celebrate our heroes!

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me at rick@brooklyneagle.com!