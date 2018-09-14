Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Body Found Floating in Water Near Bay 8th Street off Belt Parkway

A body was recovered from the water near Bay Eighth Street just off the Belt Parkway in Bath Beach early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Cops say that, at around 8:47 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male in the water near the area, within the confines of the 62nd Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed the man — unconscious and unresponsive — at which point NYPD Harbor personnel removed him from the water and Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

