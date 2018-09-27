Cops Arrest Man on Manslaughter Charges After Death of Sunset Park Resident

A fight Monday afternoon led to the death of a Sunset Park resident.

Cops arrested a man on manslaughter and assault charges following the death of a 27-year-old man in Sunset Park.

Authorities say that 33-year-old Luis Solano has been accused of assaulting Sunset Park resident Bryan Trinidad following a verbal dispute at around 5:04 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 near the corner of 58th Street and First Ave.

During the fight, Solano is said to have punched Trinidad in the face, after which Trinidad fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement.

Reports also claim that Solano continued to assault the victim while he was on the ground before fleeing the scene.

Trinidad was take to NYU Langone-Brooklyn where he died on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

On Thursday, Solano, a Manhattan resident, had been arrested.