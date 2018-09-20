Cops Seek Two Suspects Wanted for Burglary in South Slope

Cops are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a home burglary in the Park Slope area.

According to authorities, on Thursday, September 13 at around 12:50 p.m., two men broke into a home belonging to a 39-year-old woman at 16th Street and Fourth Avenue. Once inside, the two stole several pieces of jewelry and fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police describe the first suspect as a black man. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark colored baseball cap with a red logo, a gray shirt with a red stripe across its chest, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as a black man. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a black shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

