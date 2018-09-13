Largest General Motors Auto Dealership Opens in Brooklyn

The brand new Bical Auto Mall facility is now open at 2859 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

Bical Auto Mall and Bical Cadillac have found a new home in the borough. The new venture at 2859 Flatbush Avenue is the largest General Motors automotive dealership in New York.

The brand new, 200,000-square-foot, ultramodern facility is located just off the Belt Parkway at Exit 11N.

“We’ve built something very special that will allow us to work even harder for our customers,” read a statement from the Bical Auto Mall management team.

In fact, the three-story structure has almost as much space as five football fields, with a selection of more than 500 vehicles in stock.

The Chevrolet, Buick and GMC showrooms display a total of 35 new vehicles, and offer their used car customers a new car shopping experience with 100 pre-owned vehicles on display indoors in a climate-controlled environment.

The service department is also quite impressive with 31 service bays and several wash bays to help customers get service appointments faster, get in and out more quickly, and take advantage of express service for oil changes and other minor services.

The Bical family has been in business within the community for more than 30 years. They are now the only GM dealership in Brooklyn carrying Chevrolet, Buick and GMC. To learn more, visit Bical’s Facebook Page @bicalautomall.