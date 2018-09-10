Police Seek Man Wanted for Exposing Himself on Train near Prospect Park Station

Cops are looking for a man in a case of flashing on a G train.

According to authorities, on Monday, August 27 at around 4 p.m. on the northbound G train approaching the 15th Street-Prospect Park Station, the suspect exposed himself in front of a female passenger who took pictures of the man before he left the train.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, around 40 years old, 6’2” and 180 pounds, with black eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, beige shorts, black sneakers and a red hat. He has a beard and tattoos on his neck, arm and leg.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.