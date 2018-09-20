Two Women Struck by Dump Truck in Sunset Park, One in Critical Condition

A 65-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were struck by a dump truck in Sunset Park this morning, leaving one in critical condition.

According to authorities, on Thursday, September 20 at around 11:54 a.m., a 24-year-old man was operating the commercial dump truck and was traveling westbound on 43rd Street when, while attempting to make a right turn onto Third Avenue, he struck the two women.

Both were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where the 65-year-old woman is listed in stable but critical condition after suffering trauma to the body. The 47-year-old woman is listed in stable condition and sustained only minor injuries.

Witnesses observed the scene.

“A big truck was coming down from fourth avenue down on 43rd made a right turn on Third Avenue and he looked like he didn’t see the two ladies that were standing right at the corner and he just run them over,” said Josue Ayala, who lives near the street where the accident occurred. “One of them seemed very damaged. We were looking at the video and we can see clearly that the driver made a right turn and it seemed like he didn’t even see two ladies or failed to yell to them. It seems like a clear accident to me.”



He added that, “The traffic light was green for both the driver and pedestrian. They both had green lights. I saw a lady on the floor pretty badly hit on one of her legs. It looks like the two back tires of the truck just ran over one of them. A little bit of blood on the floor. The man came out of the truck and stayed on scene. Terrible scene to see during the morning.”



Locals added that the area has had its share of accidents.

“Two or three days ago there was a lady who was hit also on the same spot,” Ayala added. “That corner, there are two poles. It could be that it confuses drivers and people can be blocked by poles and not seen by one of the driver.”

“I wish everyone would be careful,” said another witness. “I see about three people getting run over every two to three weeks. Everyone has to be more cautious.”

The operator of the truck remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting contributed by Loudlabs News NYC