Wall Collapses at Sunset Park Construction Site, Potentially Trapping One

A wall has collapsed at a construction site in Sunset Park, potentially leaving one person trapped.

The collapse occurred on Wednesday, September 12 at around 1:33 p.m., at 714 39th Street.

According to the official FDNY Twitter account, FDNY members are on the scene. “Units are currently shoring up and searching the rubble,” the department tweeted.

“We’re not sure if there’s a person trapped. That’s why we are searching and shoring up the wall,” a FDNY spokesperson explained in response to a request for comment.

One witness was told by members of the FDNY that potentially several people were injured in the incident.

“My mother, who lives a block away, walked over and asked what happened,” the daughter of the witness told this paper. “She said they told her that six people were trapped and put on stretchers. It was a factory. They were demolishing the building and it’s been a big construction site. She said that it could affect 40th Street as well.”

According to Citizen, witnesses saw a Con Edison vacuum truck respond to the scene to assist with removal of debris.

“Due to FDNY activity, expect road closures and the presence of emergency personnel in the area of 39th Street and 7th Avenue in Brooklyn,” read an alert from Notify NYC. “Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

