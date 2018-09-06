Woman, 81, Struck by MTA Bus at Bay Parkway and Stillwell, Dies from Injuries

An 81-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an MTA bus at the corner of Bay Parkway and Stillwell Avenue on Wednesday evening, September 5.

According to authorities, the woman was attempting to cross outside of the crosswalk when she was struck by the bus, which was making a right turn from Bay Parkway onto Stillwell.

The woman — identified as Bensonhurst resident Yu Qing Chen — was transported to Maimonides Medical Center with head trauma and has since succumbed to her injuries, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

The bus driver remained on the scene and has since been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Update: This article was corrected to reflect updated information from the NYPD.