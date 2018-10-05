Biden Endorses Max Rose in Race vs. Donovan

Former Vice President Joe Biden, pictured addressing the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 15, is backing Democrat Max Rose for Congress.

Trump Supported Incumbent in GOP Primary

A congressional race in Bay Ridge is getting a lot of attention from national political figures.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Democrat Max Rose, who is trying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan in the 11th Congressional District that encompasses Bay Ridge and other portions of Southwest Brooklyn, as well as all of Staten Island, in the November election.

Biden’s support for Rose, an Army combat veteran, comes months after President Donald Trump endorsed Donovan in a Republican primary against rival Michael Grimm in June, a contest Donovan won handily.

The latest development means that the current occupant of the White House and the vice president during the previous administration are both paying close attention to see who will win the Brooklyn-Staten Island seat.

“Staten Islanders and South Brooklynites deserve a representative who works as hard as them and that is Max Rose. After serving our country in Afghanistan, Max came home to help provide health care for those who needed it most, including those struggling with opioid addiction,” Biden said in his statement, referring to Rose’s former job as chief of staff at Brightpoint Health, an organization that provides treatment to opioid-addicted patients.

Rose, who is currently a member of the National Guard, had to take two weeks off from the campaign trail in August to take part in training exercises, something that impressed Biden.

“Even in the middle of this campaign season, Max took two weeks off of the trail to train with his National Guard unit. That is the kind of dedication to country and integrity that we need right now in Washington D.C. I am supporting Max Rose because he understands that the stability and growth of our middle class is one of the most important challenges we face as a country today, and with leaders like him in Congress, we can improve the lives of middle-class families in New York and around the country,” Biden stated.

Rose said he was grateful for the Biden’s support.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden. His commitment to working Americans, our first responders, and putting party aside to solve problems is why he is one of the greatest public servants of our time,” Rose said in a statement.

But Donovan can also point to support from a high-powered political figure.

When Donovan was locked in a bitter battle in the GOP Primary against former congress member Michael Grimm, Trump came out with a strongly endorsement of the incumbent on Twitter.

“There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement!” Trump tweeted on May 30.

Trump, however, was incorrect on Donovan’s voting record; he voted against the president’s tax cut bill.

Donovan didn’t seem to care about the presidential error. The incumbent quickly tweeted his thanks to the commander-in-chief. “Thank you, Mr. President! I’m honored to have your support and look forward to continuing our great work!” Donovan wrote.

Donovan defeated Grimm in the June 26 primary. Rose won the Democratic Primary over five other candidates, setting up the one-on-one contest between Rose and Donovan.

Trump won the 11th Congressional District in the 2016 presidential election 53 percent to 47 percent over Democrat Hillary Clinton and he remains enormously popular with Republicans in many parts of the district.

Donovan, the former Staten Island district attorney, won the House seat in a special election held in May of 2015.