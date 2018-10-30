Cops Arrest MTA Bus Operator a Second Time for Exposing Himself

Police arrested a bus operator for once again allegedly exposing himself, this time in the Dyker Heights area.

After being charged with multiple counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as grand larceny, earlier this month, 28-year-old Matthew Wohlfahrt was once again arrested for allegedly exposing himself to an 18-year-old woman.

A police source says that on Thursday, October 25 at around 2:45 p.m., Wolhfahrt exposed himself to the victim at Bay Ridge Parkway and 12th Avenue.

Wolhfahrt turned himself in during the morning hours of Tuesday, October 30 at the 68th Precinct.

According to Councilmember Justin Brannan, Wohlfahrt was out on bail during the alleged incident.

Brannan blasted Brooklyn Civil Court Judge (Ellen) Edwards for releasing serial pervert Wohlfahrt on $3,500 bail, while requiring that he undergo a psychiatric exam.

“This creep exposed himself to four underage girls, and Judge Edwards thought it was prudent to send him back to my district where he lives two blocks from a school?!,” Brannan said in a statement. “Clearly, the suspect should have been placed into a treatment program for exhibitionism and other paraphilias. I have no idea what this judge was thinking. She should have consulted with mental health professionals. Sending a guy like this home and thinking everything will be okay was not only reckless but a surefire way to guarantee recidivism.”

Brannan called on the Brooklyn DA to make sure that Wohlfahrt would be “remanded without bail,” adding, “I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens.”

This is the third incident in connection to which Wohlfahrt has been charged with public lewdness.

Cops said that on Monday, October 8 at around 4:30 p.m., Wohlfahrt was driving a gray Toyota minivan near Ridge Blvd. and 92nd St. when he allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl and her friend, asked the two for directions, then exposed himself.

Three days later, on Thursday, October 11 at around 4:30 p.m., cops say Wohlfahrt was inside a dark-colored SUV at Colonial Rd. and 78th St. when he asked an 11-year-old girl for directions to McDonald’s. He then allegedly asking her to come inside the car to help him with directions. As the girl got closer, the suspect allegedly exposed himself.

Wohlfahrt was initially apprehended on Saturday, October 13.