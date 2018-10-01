Ellenville Shooter Now Wanted for Armed Robbery in Bay Ridge

Joshua Stuart, left, is said to have robbed a Bay Ridge smoke shop at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The man cops say shot at several police officers in a hospital in Ellenville Friday is now wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Bay Ridge early this morning.

NYPD Chief of Department Chief Terence Monahan confirmed on Twitter that at around 9 a.m. on Monday, October 1, 42-year-old Joshua Stuart, who is wanted for shooting at several officers in Ellenville Regional Hospital on Friday, September 28, “is now also wanted for an armed robbery this morning in #SunsetPark, #Brooklyn.”

Though, according to Councilmember Justin Brannan, the robbery occurred inside a smoke shop on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th Streets in Bay Ridge.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store, approached a 29-year-old male employee, displayed a gun and nabbed his wallet, which contained $50 and a credit card.

The suspect, police said, then fled the scene in a 2005 Honda Pilot with the New York plate BVX-2687. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD and New York State Police say that the suspect was last seen in the Sunset Park area, as well as Flatbush, where he is said to have relatives.

The suspect, Brannan said, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the individual should call 911 immediately and not engage the suspect.

Ellenville police described Stuart as being 5-foot-8 and about 155 pounds. He is said to be 42 years old and was last seen wearing dark pants.

“You will see an increased police presence throughout the neighborhood today as law enforcement searches for this guy,” Brannan wrote on social media.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.