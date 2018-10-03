Participants Raise Over $115,000 in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

They let their feet do the talking. And the fundraising.

Scores of people took part in the Brooklyn Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a fundraising event sponsored by the New York City Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in Cadman Plaza Park on Sept. 23.

The volunteers raised $115,000 for the fight against Alzheimer’s, the deadly disease that robs its victims of their memories and motor skills.

Christopher Smith, executive director of the New York City chapter, said his organization works to find a cure for the disease. “We are committed to creating a future without Alzheimer’s. The money raised at today’s event will fund research and support programs that will benefit all New Yorkers,” he said in a statement.

The event featured two guest stars. Maggie Gray, co-host of WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive with Carlin, Maggie and Bart,” served as MC for the walk. Madison Cowan, the first champion of the Food Network series “Chopped,” appeared at the walk to encourage participants.

At the opening ceremony, Cowan spoke about his family’s struggles with Alzheimer’s. “As a chef, I absolutely cherish moments around the table with loved ones; moments I never want to lose, which is why I’ve joined the Alzheimer’s Association and the millions of advocates in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” he told the crowd.

Rebecca Fabricant, a top fundraiser in Brooklyn, said she organized a team for the walk to honor her mother, Patricia Hartnett, who is living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I have such gratitude for the family, friends and strangers who have supported us and given to my family’s walk team,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association has been a source of support, she said, adding that the organization “provides incredible resources for those living with and loving someone with Alzheimer’s.”

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer’s Association. More than five million Americans are currently living with the disease, including 400,000 in New York State

One in 10 people age 65 and older is suffering with Alzheimer’s dementia. Nearly two-thirds of those living with Alzheimer’s are women.

The association estimates that nearly 500,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year.

The Brooklyn Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of four fundraising walks sponsored by the New York City Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Events are also scheduled to take place in Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.