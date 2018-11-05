Actor Ben Stiller Spotted Canvassing in Bay Ridge with Dem State Senate Hopeful

Actor and comedian Ben Stiller spent the Monday before Election Day campaigning for a southern Brooklyn Democrat.

Stiller, a New York City native who currently lives in Chelsea, was seen Monday, Nov. 5 going door to door with senatorial candidate Andrew Gounardes, a longtime community activist who hopes to unseat the 22nd District’s longtime Republican incumbent state Sen. Marty Golden.

This year marks the second time Gounardes, a lawyer and community leader in Bay Ridge, has challenged Golden.

His proposals include appointing a rider to represent subway passengers on the Metropolitan Transportation Board, creating a waterfront park in Bay Ridge, establishing a GI Bill for senior citizens who might want to go back to college or train for a new profession, and awarding tax credits to people who serve as caregivers to ailing family members.

Gounardes, who is an Eagle Scout, was born and raised in Bay Ridge.

Stiller, known for such films as “Zoolander” and “Meet the Parents,” among others, also stopped by Gounardes’ campaign office, 311 86th Street, to meet the staff and make some calls.

He was also seen sporting a “Team Gounardes” hat.

The seat for grabs includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Marine Park and Gerritsen Beach.