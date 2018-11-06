Bay Ridge Businesses Boast Discounts for Voters on Election Day

In Bay Ridge, local businesses want you to vote, too.
On Tues., Nov. 6, a bevy of Bay Ridge biz’s are partnering with grassroots politico group “Fight Back Bay Ridge” to offer discounts to those proudly wearing their “I Voted” sticker or who say, “I’m voting!”
Here’s a list of some of the sweet deals you can score this Election Day if you put your ballot where your mouth is:
The Art Room Bay Ridge
8710 3rd Ave.
$20 off registration for six-week classes
The Bookmark Shoppe
8415 3rd Ave.
10% off purchase, excluding signings
Brooklyn Firefly
7003 3rd Ave.
10% off bill (dine-in only)
Brooklyn Made Tattoo
312 93rd St.
10% off tattoo (appointments needed)
Debra Rose Beauty Essentials
7622 3rd Ave.
10% off purchase
Georgian Cafe
8309 3rd Ave.
10% off total bill (dine-in only)
Glow Thai
7107 3rd Ave.
10% off bill (dine-in only)
Gold and Grit
276 88th St.
10% off purchase
The Kettle Black
8622 3rd Ave.
$4 draft or bottled beers
Kitchening
8003 3rd Ave.
15% off purchase
Lock Yard
9221 5th Ave.
$2 Narragansett beers
Luxe and Lace Bridal Boutique
8718 3rd Ave.
10% off purchase
Matter
7604 3rd Ave.
15% off entire bill
Nile Boutique
8806 3rd Ave.
10% off purchase
Norma’s Arts & Craft Supplies
7813 3rd Ave.
10% off purchase
Olive Tree Market Place
1490 Clove Rd.
5% of total bill
Owl’s Head Wine Bar
479 74th St.
10% off bill (dine-in only)
Painted Pot
8009 3rd Ave.
Free painting of a Christmas ornament
Red Oak Hookah Bar
8305 3rd Ave.
10% off entire bill
South Brooklyn Foundry
6909 3rd Ave.
Buy one, get one free beers
Tanoreen
7523 3rd Ave.
10% off bill (dine-in only)
Windy City Ale House
7915 3rd Ave.
Happy hour all day!
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/FightBackBayRidge.