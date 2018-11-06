Bay Ridge Businesses Boast Discounts for Voters on Election Day

In Bay Ridge, local businesses want you to vote, too.

On Tues., Nov. 6, a bevy of Bay Ridge biz’s are partnering with grassroots politico group “Fight Back Bay Ridge” to offer discounts to those proudly wearing their “I Voted” sticker or who say, “I’m voting!”

Here’s a list of some of the sweet deals you can score this Election Day if you put your ballot where your mouth is:

The Art Room Bay Ridge

8710 3rd Ave.

$20 off registration for six-week classes

The Bookmark Shoppe

8415 3rd Ave.

10% off purchase, excluding signings

Brooklyn Firefly

7003 3rd Ave.

10% off bill (dine-in only)

Brooklyn Made Tattoo

312 93rd St.

10% off tattoo (appointments needed)

Debra Rose Beauty Essentials

7622 3rd Ave.

10% off purchase

Georgian Cafe

8309 3rd Ave.

10% off total bill (dine-in only)

Glow Thai

7107 3rd Ave.

10% off bill (dine-in only)

Gold and Grit

276 88th St.

10% off purchase

The Kettle Black

8622 3rd Ave.

$4 draft or bottled beers

Kitchening

8003 3rd Ave.

15% off purchase

Lock Yard

9221 5th Ave.

$2 Narragansett beers

Luxe and Lace Bridal Boutique

8718 3rd Ave.

10% off purchase

Matter

7604 3rd Ave.

15% off entire bill

Nile Boutique

8806 3rd Ave.

10% off purchase

Norma’s Arts & Craft Supplies

7813 3rd Ave.

10% off purchase

Olive Tree Market Place

1490 Clove Rd.

5% of total bill

Owl’s Head Wine Bar

479 74th St.

10% off bill (dine-in only)

Painted Pot

8009 3rd Ave.

Free painting of a Christmas ornament

Red Oak Hookah Bar

8305 3rd Ave.

10% off entire bill

South Brooklyn Foundry

6909 3rd Ave.

Buy one, get one free beers

Tanoreen

7523 3rd Ave.

10% off bill (dine-in only)

Windy City Ale House

7915 3rd Ave.

Happy hour all day!

For more information, check out www.facebook.com/FightBackBayRidge.