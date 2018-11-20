Brannan called driving force behind Bay Ridge Blue Wave

Some observers are crediting Councilmember Justin Brannan, who was a member of two rock bands before he entered politics, as the driving force behind the recent Democratic electoral surge in Bay Ridge.

Brannan started the Bay Ridge Democrats political club in 2010, “a time when no one thought the area would go blue,” according to the New York Post. Brannan is also credited as being key in getting labor union support for Democratic candidates.

Earlier this month at the polls, Democrat Max Rose ousted Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan, and Democrat Andrew Gounardes ousted longtime Republican State Sen. Marty Golden.

“[Brannan] threw everything he had behind making sure we won both our primary and general election,” Rose, whose district includes parts of southern Brooklyn and Staten Island, told the Post.