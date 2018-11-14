Brooklyn Army Terminal Ferry Stop Temporarily Out of Service

The ferry glides through New York Harbor with the Brooklyn Army Terminal in the background.

Commuters who take the NYC Ferry from the Brooklyn Army Terminal pier in Sunset Park will be out of luck, but only temporarily.

NYC Ferry recently announced on its website that the Brooklyn Army Terminal landing at 140 58th St. will be out of service for approximately three to four weeks for renovations.

A new ferry barge is being built, according to NYC Ferry.

Until service is fully restored, free shuttle buses will transport passengers from the Brooklyn Army Terminal pier to the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge, also known as the 69th Street Pier, where they can catch a ferry to Manhattan.

The Sunset Park ferry landing is a busy one since it accommodates two routes along the city’s web of ferry services. The South Brooklyn Route makes stops at Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, Brooklyn Bridge Park, DUMBO and Wall Street. The Rockaway Route has stops at Rockaway, Sunset Park and Wall Street.

“Due to necessary maintenance to the Brooklyn Army Terminal/Sunset Park ferry landing and to replace the barge, the South Brooklyn and Rockaway routes are bypassing the stop in both directions and Rockaway route ferries are being temporarily re-routed to Bay Ridge. We anticipate the BAT/Sunset Park landing will be closed for 3-4 weeks while we complete this work,” a statement from NYC Ferry reads.

The new barge will be larger and will be able to accommodate more ferries simultaneously, according to the statement on NYC Ferry’s website. The reconfigured barge will have wider gangways and automatic ramps to make the boarding process easier for commuters.

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, a Democrat representing Sunset Park and Red Hook, who has been monitoring the Brooklyn Army Terminal ferry service since it was first launched in 2017, informed his constituents about the service stoppage in a letter to the community.

“The Brooklyn Army Terminal/Sunset Park Ferry is out-of-service for next three to four weeks, for maintenance and renovations that will accommodate more vessels. In the meantime, ferries to Sunset Park are being rerouted to Bay Ridge,” Menchaca wrote.

For more information on the city’s waterway services, visit: www.ferry.nyc.