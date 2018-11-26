Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival Another Success in Industry City

It was an afternoon and evening of fine wine and food in Sunset Park.

The Landing at Industry City once again played host to the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Fall Edition.

The event, which took place on Sat., Nov. 10, was a success.

“This year was the fifth anniversary and it was the biggest one ever,” said Sam Kimball, who founded New York Wine Events in 2014. “There was an afternoon and evening session. We had close to 600 people per session so it was roughly 1,200 people. It’s always well attended but the fifth year was the highest year ever. We’ve sold out our events since our first one but we’re in a bigger space now.”

Attendees got to sample a selection of wines and ciders from all over the world, along with light fare including hors d’oeuvres and cheese, bread, and cracker selections.

But, some of the focus was on Brooklyn-made food and drink.

“I founded the event in November of 2014 with the intent of bringing a world class wine event and festival to Brooklyn and quickly realized that we really couldn’t be faithful to that mission if we didn’t make the event one that integrated some of the amazing maker food companies in the Brooklyn area,” Kimball explained. “Obviously, Brooklyn is the center of food and creative culture in New York City. So it became clear that a Brooklyn event would by definition lead to integrating artisanal food.”

There were 80 tasting stations at the event; the diverse selection included bold, jammy and complex red wines; oaked, steel-aged, buttery and dry white wines; plus some sweet and sparkling varietals.

“It’s just an explosion of craft food and beverages,” Kimball enthused. “And that’s the magic of Brooklyn Crush. It’s not just a wine event. I think that’s really the DNA of it.”

Kimball was also pleased to host the growing event at the Sunset Park waterfront.

“We have an amazing partnership with Industry City,” he said. “It is obviously a force with the growing presence of innovative companies all coming together in a large campus.”