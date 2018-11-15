Extensive traffic delays on Verrazzano Bridge, Gowanus Expressway due to disabled vehicles

It’s a messy commute home and not just because of the snow.
According to Notify NYC Emergency Management, due to a disabled vehicle, commuters can expect extensive traffic delays Staten Island-bound on the Verrazzano Bridge in Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
In addition, due to a disabled tractor trailer, all westbound lanes of the Gowanus Expressway at the Belt Parkway split in Brooklyn were blocked at around 4:30 p.m, though they reopened a few minutes later. For more information, visit http://on.nyc.gov/2hjFYBK.