Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Learn More
970x90Ad
Transportation

Extensive traffic delays on Verrazzano Bridge, Gowanus Expressway due to disabled vehicles

By

Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

It’s a messy commute home and not just because of the snow.

According to Notify NYC Emergency Management, due to a disabled vehicle, commuters can expect extensive traffic delays Staten Island-bound on the Verrazzano Bridge in Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

In addition, due to a disabled tractor trailer, all westbound lanes of the Gowanus Expressway at the Belt Parkway split in Brooklyn were blocked at around 4:30 p.m, though they reopened a few minutes later. For more information, visit http://on.nyc.gov/2hjFYBK.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles