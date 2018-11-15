With Broad Brush Strokes, Brooklyn Fundraiser Aims to Benefit March of Dimes

Unleash your inner painter, for a cause that helps millions of children.

On Sat., Nov. 17, World Prematurity Day, Pinot’s Palette in Dyker Heights and Park Slope will paint it forward by hosting Paint to Prevent Prematurity for children two years old and older, as well as adults, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

In partnership with the non-profit organization March of Dimes, the goal of the event is to raise money for the organization, and to bring awareness of the 15 million babies affected by preterm birth every year.

Tickets for the event will cost $25 each, and include one hour of instructed painting, and a cute penguin piece to take home! A 10” x 10” canvas will be provided and painting will begin promptly at 12 p.m. Refreshments will be served and proceeds will go towards the March of Dimes greater NY Market.

The March of Dimes started 80 years ago, and since then, its goal has been to help mothers and babies prevail in the fight against prematurity. The organization supports mothers throughout their pregnancy and advocates for medical improvements and research for their future children, also educating medical professionals and the public on life-saving research, and helping families in need.

As part of its efforts, the organization sponsors Prematurity Awareness Month, sharing stories, raising funds for babies in need, and lighting the world purple — including Brooklyn Borough Hall, which will light purple around dusk on Nov. 17, in observance of World Prematurity Day. Many landmarks around the U.S, including the Empire State Building, will be doing the same.

“The March of Dimes Brooklyn Committee is grateful for the support the Brooklyn community has already shown for Prematurity Awareness Month and World Prematurity Day,” said Bay Ridge activist John Quaglione, chair of the March of Dimes Brooklyn Committee. “If we can come together as a community, we can create solutions that support healthy moms and strong babies here in Brooklyn and across the nation, not just in November, but all year long.”

The Park Slope Pinot’s Palette is located at 382 Fifth Ave. The Dyker Heights Pinot’s Palette is located at 7518 13th Ave.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2K4mPiC.