Actress Amy Poehler Opens Park Slope Wine Store

Comedian-actress Amy Poehler, a former “Saturday Night Live” regular who is best known for her role on NBC’s sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” is one of the owners of a new Park Slope wine store called Zula Wines and Spirits.

Zula opened several weeks ago at 487 Fifth Ave. between 11th and 12th streets, according to Eater. It offers free wine tastings every evening and has a big collection of wines for less than $13, as well as higher-end options.

Zula sells red and white wines from several European countries as well as South Africa, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. It also sells craft spirits like vodka, gin, whiskey, tequila and rum.

Poehler’s two partners are Amy Miles and Mike Robinson, two musicians who also have extensive experience in wine retailing, Eater reported.

“I’m more of a white-wine gal, but honestly, I’ll just drink whatever Mike recommends to me,” Poehler told Eater.

Coincidentally, Poehler just finished a movie called “Wine Country.”