Bay Ridge Jewish Center Celebrates Hanukkah

The Bay Ridge Jewish Center held its annual Hanukkah party on Sunday, December 9 to much fanfare.

The celebration included a menorah lighting, latkes and other snacks, arts and crafts, a toy and coat drive, a blood drive and more.

“It was a phenomenal success,” said Rabbi Robert Judd. “We had a bunch of people that came and a lot of new faces, as well as members, just coming to celebrate the festival of lights. It was fun, food and fellowship. Everyone had a good time and we’ll be back next year.”

Judd credited the Hebrew School Parents Association for putting the event together.

“They’re in charge of planning and setting up and cleaning up and making sure everything runs smoothly,” Judd said. “Hebrew school parents really open it up for the entire community.”

He added that the turnout was great.

“We had a lighting towards the end of the program when we set up a lot of menorahs,” Judd explained. “Every family came up and I lit the first candle. Then we passed it to somebody and they passed the light on before they lit their menorah. As I taught last night, a candle can keep giving light and it’s never diminished.”

Events such as this are important to the Jewish community, according to Judd.

“It shows we are a viable presence and we want to be part of the larger Bay Ridge community,” Judd said. “We open our doors and anyone that wants to come in can.”

The Bay Ridge Jewish Center is located at 405 81st St.